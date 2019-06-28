Open Late Concert Series – Chris Lawrence Band

Join us on the NSLM’s lawn as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Open Late Summer Concert Series! June 28th Open Late Concert features the Chris Lawrence Band with partners George Mason Alumni Association, The Hill School, and Virginia Tech Alumni Association. Concerts are free and open to the public, with the Museum open late and free of charge too. Concessions available, including food from Pirate Rooster Pizza and Blackwater Beef, beer from Powers Farm & Brewery, and wine. Free Parking; Picnics Welcome; No Rain Date; Pets Must Be Leashed; Cash Bar; No Glass Containers; No Outside Alcohol Permitted.
