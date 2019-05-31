Open Late Concert Series - The Bryan Shepherd Country Band

Join us on the NSLM’s lawn as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Open Late Summer Concert Series! May 31st Open Late Concert will be featuring the Bryan Shepherd Country Band with partners Blue Ridge Wildlife Foundation, Land Trust of Virginia, and Middleburg Humane Foundation. Concerts are free and open to the public, with the Museum open late and free of charge too. Concessions available, including food from Pirate Rooster Pizza and Blackwater Beef, beer from Powers Farm & Brewery, and wine. Free Parking; Picnics Welcome; No Rain Date; Pets Must Be Leashed; Cash Bar; No Glass Containers; No Outside Alcohol Permitted.