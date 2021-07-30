Open Late Concert Series with the Bryan Shepherd Country Band

Bring your chairs or blanket and enjoy a free concert by the Bryan Shepherd Country Band on the lawn of the National Sporting Library & Museum. The concert and museum admission are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 pm. Picnics are welcome but no glass containers or outside alcohol is permitted. Concessions will be available, and there is free parking onsite. Pets must be leashed.

We invite you to visit the Town of Middleburg early to participate in a scavenger hunt across the town supporting local businesses. Participants will get a prize for participation, as well have the opportunity to win an ultimate prize for completing the scavenger hunt.

A special thank you to our partners at this event highlighting local conservation and preservation nonprofits:

Land Trust of Virginia, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association, Piedmont Environmental Council, The Nature Conservancy, Blue Ridge Wildlife, and Great Meadow Foundation.

Brought to you in part by the Town of Middleburg

For more information, please call 540-687-6542 x26