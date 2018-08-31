Open Late Concert Series

Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and join us the last Friday of the month, May – August from 6:00-8:00pm on the NSLM lawn for live music. Concessions and cash bar available. Also enjoy free admission to our museum! The August 31st concert will feature the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra, playing classical and show tunes favorites, and is in partnership with Middelburg Community Charter School, Sky Meadows State Park, George Mason Alumni Association, and the Foxcroft School. No rain date. No outside alcohol.