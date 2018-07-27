Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and join us the last Friday of the month, May – August from 6:00-8:00pm on the NSLM lawn for live music. Concessions and cash bar available. Also enjoy free admission to our museum! The July 27th concert will feature the Bryan Shepherd Band, playing original material and classic country hits, and is in partnership with the Mosby Heritage Area Association, Loudoun County Equine Alliance, and Virginia Tech Alumni Association. No rain date. No outside alcohol.
Open Late Concert Series
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
