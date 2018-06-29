Open Late Concert Series

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and join us the last Friday of the month, May – August from 6:00-8:00pm on the NSLM lawn for live music. Concessions and cash bar available. Also enjoy free admission to our museum! The June 29th concert will feature the Silver Tones Swing Band, playing classic Big Band tunes, and is in partnership with The Hill School and Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. No rain date. No outside alcohol.

