Don't miss this opportunity to walk our halls, classrooms, science labs, student lounges, and learn exactly what makes our school such a vibrant and dynamic environment for high-level learning!
Open House: Age 2–Grade 12
BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102
BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102 View Map
Education & Learning
Oct 23, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more