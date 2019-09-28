Take a deeper dive into the art on display in the Moss Arts Center galleries with a guided tour led by our curatorial staff. Learn about the artists and our gallery spaces, and get a glimpse behind the scenes of our exhibitions program.
Open Gallery Tours: DATAFORM
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Aug 27, 2019
Aug 29, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more