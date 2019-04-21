NO RESERVATION REQUIRED - Amphora Diner Deluxe is serving EASTER Week Specials from April 21-26, including Easter Sunday. Open 24 hours.
Open Easter
Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180
Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
