Open 24 HRS Christmas Eve/Day

Join us Christmas Day for quintessential Holiday favorites including Oven Roasted Turkey & Prime Rib of Beef. No reservations required, specials served from 11am-9pm, while supplies last (Regular Menu 24 hrs - Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)
