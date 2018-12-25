Open 24 HRS Christmas Eve & Day

Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180

Join us Christmas Day for quintessential Holiday favorites including Oven Roasted Turkey & Prime Rib of Beef. No reservations required, specials served from 11am-9pm, while supplies last (Regular Menu 24 hrs - Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)

Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
703-938-7877
