Courthouse Creek Cider - Scott's Addition 3300 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230

It is our one year anniversary, and we are celebrating all month long with a brand new cider release each week! Additionally, our Scott's Addition location, a true HIDDEN GEM in the heart of the buzziest part of Richmond, will be the starting point for a special SCOTT'S ADDITION "I SPY" Scavenger Hunt. Scavenger Hunt is $5 and includes a glass of cider (valued at $8) and upon completion receive 20% off all purchases!

Food & Drink Event
804-543-3157
