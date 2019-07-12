It is our one year anniversary, and we are celebrating all month long with a brand new cider release each week! Additionally, our Scott's Addition location, a true HIDDEN GEM in the heart of the buzziest part of Richmond, will be the starting point for a special SCOTT'S ADDITION "I SPY" Scavenger Hunt. Scavenger Hunt is $5 and includes a glass of cider (valued at $8) and upon completion receive 20% off all purchases!
One Year Anniversary
Courthouse Creek Cider - Scott's Addition 3300 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230
Food & Drink Event
Jul 8, 2019
