One Sketch at a Time: An Exhibit of Urban Sketchers; Closing Reception & Artist Demo

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street

Local Area Artists to Display Art at Center for the Arts in “One Sketch at a Time” Urban Sketchers Exhibit

The Center for the Arts at the Candy Factory is pleased to present “One Sketch a Time: An Exhibit of Urban Sketchers”, featuring local area artists involved in the Urban Sketchers movement.

Urban Sketchers is a global community of artists that practice drawing on location in cities, towns and villages they live in or travel to. The group’s mission is to raise artistic, storytelling and educational value of on-location drawing, promoting its practice and connecting people around the world. Urban Sketchers use any kind of media they desire and cherish their individual styles, making each drawing unique to the artist and location. Their motto is: “We show the world, one drawing at a time!”

The dates for this show are November 6 through December 9. The Center for the Arts will host a free closing reception & artist demo on Friday, December 6, 6-9 pm.

Participating Artists:

Amy Mann

Antonia Tiu

Christine Raymond

John Hancock

Judy Boyle

Michele Frantz

Paula Raudenbush

Russell Petcoff

Todd Cumpston

Yik Chek Phan

Elissa Poma

The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle Street in historic Manassas. They are open daily from 10 AM – 5 PM Mon – Fri; 1 pm – 5 pm Saturday.

Center for the Arts, Jordan Exum: 703-330-2787 - jexum@center-for-the-arts.org

9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

center-for-the-arts.org / instagram: @cfamanassas

9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110
