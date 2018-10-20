One Fell Swoop at Courthouse Creek Cider

Come out to our Scott's Addition location for some acoustic jams by One Fell Swoop! A style of their own - a mix of Rock, Blues, Country, Folk, Jazz with a twist of Jam Band grooves! Boka Tako Truck will be slinging tacos for you to enjoy with our rustic cider! What more could you ask for then some awesome live music, delicious rustic cider and yummy tacos on an October evening!