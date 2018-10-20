Come out to our Scott's Addition location for some acoustic jams by One Fell Swoop! A style of their own - a mix of Rock, Blues, Country, Folk, Jazz with a twist of Jam Band grooves! Boka Tako Truck will be slinging tacos for you to enjoy with our rustic cider! What more could you ask for then some awesome live music, delicious rustic cider and yummy tacos on an October evening!
One Fell Swoop at Courthouse Creek Cider
Courthouse Creek Cider - Scott's Addition 3300 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
Oct 10, 2018
