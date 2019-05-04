Old Farm Day

Fluvanna's Favorite Family Festival is turning 23 this year! Come join us as we celebrate the region's agricultural heritage with live music, delicious food, fascinating demonstrations, and lots of fun for the kids - pony rides, petting zoo, and a kid fun-zone! The Fluvanna Farm Heritage Museum will be open for visitors to see the beautiful new museum building and partially completed exhibits of antique farm equipment! Visit OldFarmDay.org for more information! Tickets are $8 cash only at the gate, kids under 12 are free; NO PETS PLEASE.