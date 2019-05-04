Fluvanna's Favorite Family Festival is turning 23 this year! Come join us as we celebrate the region's agricultural heritage with live music, delicious food, fascinating demonstrations, and lots of fun for the kids - pony rides, petting zoo, and a kid fun-zone! The Fluvanna Farm Heritage Museum will be open for visitors to see the beautiful new museum building and partially completed exhibits of antique farm equipment! Visit OldFarmDay.org for more information! Tickets are $8 cash only at the gate, kids under 12 are free; NO PETS PLEASE.
Old Farm Day
Pleasant Grove Park 1731 Thomas Jefferson Highway, Virginia 22963
Pleasant Grove Park 1731 Thomas Jefferson Highway, Virginia 22963 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more