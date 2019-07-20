Old Dominion Late Great Chevy Show

July 20th - Our 2019 Summer Old Dominion Late Great Chevys-NAPA Auto Parts Vehicle Show will be held at the NAPA Parking Lot at 800 Southlake Blvd. Richmond, VA. This event is open to All Vehicles, makes and models from 1913 to present to benefit the SPIRITOS SCHOOL for Children with Austism and those that are developmentally delayed. Come out and enjoy a great Car Show and a day that promises to be filled with fun, food and craft vendors on site. This event hopes to bring the community together as we showcase our vintage cars and fellowship one with another. The time is 8am till 2pm. This will be a judged event with dash plaques to the first 100 entrants, Top 30 Awards, 11 Best of Awards, Cash Give-a-ways, Raffles and dozens of great prizes; Oldies Music/Beach Music from the 50's thru the present. (This is a car show, not a cruise-in.) Trophies & awards presentations between 1 & 2PM, we'll be finished in time so you can get to your favorite cruise-in. $20-registration day of show, $15 in advance until July 15th; RAIN DATE is July 21st, same place and the same time. For more info, please contact Angela Horowitz, 804-839-7310, Phil Hale, 804-241-7119 or Ben Beale, 804-920-3032 You can also email: wiseone487@verizon.net or bbathcoun@aol.com. Flyers-registration forms will be distributed throughout the area at car shows, cruise-ins and businesses of all types in the mid-Atlantic area.....we look forward to seeing you!