Come discover why Cider is making a HUGE comeback! As complex as wine and as varied as craft beer, Cider has something for everyone!

This was one of our highest rated events last year!

Join us for an amazing day of Local & Regional Virginia Ciders, Music, Food and Fun, all in a beautiful outdoor setting. The gates open at 11:00am so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer! Last call is 4:30 PM and bottles will cork at 5:00 PM.

Tickets for entry into the event, INCLUDES sampling!

$25 includes 5 sampling tickets

$30 includes 10 sampling tickets (BEST VALUE!)

$35 includes 15 sampling tickets

We will have cideries from all over the region and around Virginia sampling some of their award winning ciders.

Learn more and get updated information by visiting us on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2757635817855168/

Or, at our website at: www.RiverCityFestivals.com

Tickets now available! There are a limited number of spaces available, get yours in advance and secure your spot: https://tickets.rivercityfestivals.com/e/old-dominion-cider-sampler

Please remember to drink responsibly…and plan ahead if you need a ride home

Proceeds to support Giving Local