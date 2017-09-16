Oktoberfest at Portner Brewhouse

Food - Music - Photo Booth - Best Dressed Contest - Games

2017 marks the celebration of the 184th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany and the first at Portner Brewhouse! Join us for one (or both!) sessions on Saturday, September 16th, the official start of Oktoberfest.

Session One: Noon - 4 p.m. All ages welcome.

Session Two: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. 21 and older guests.

Each session will kick-off with an Official Keg Tapping of the Portner Brewhouse Festbier. This traditional golden Oktoberfest lager is crisp and delicious at 6% ABV, 24 IBU and brewed in accordance with the Bavarian Purity Requirements, decreed by Duke William IV. in 1516 using only water, hops and barley. Guests receive their own souvenir "Mass" (43oz Oktoberfest glass stein) and 2 beer tokens (biermarken) redeemable for a fill of the Festbier or select other Portner Brewhouse drafts that's 86 oz of beer or more than 5 pints!

Enjoy classic Oktoberfest fare at the Portner Brewhouse tent including pretzels, schnitzel, bratwurst & more! (all included in the ticket price)

TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION:

FREE SHUTTLE TO/FROM VAN DORN METRO (Blue/Yellow Lines)

ON-SITE VALET PARKING

Musical Guests: Die Zwei "The Duo"

Get ready to dance and sing along to oom-pah drinking songs, marches, polkas and waltzes.