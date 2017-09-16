Oktoberfest Eastern Virginia

Globally, Oktoberfest is the world's largest Volksfest, or Beer Festival. Held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, it is a 16- to 18-day folk festival running from mid or late September to the first weekend in October, with more than 6 million people from around the world attending the event every year.​ ​Visitors also enjoy numerous attractions, such as amusement rides, side stalls and games. One vastly important piece to the event is the ceremonial tapping of the first cask.

Locally, Wasserhund Brewery and Kitchen Ink Food are presenting the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Event for all of Coastal Virginia and beyond. This event will serve as the quintessential Oktoberfest for our area featuring over 22 breweries, traditional German food and fair, festival games, and so much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy multiple styles of beers including, of course, a wide variety of German beers. Amenities to include Artisan Vendors, live music, German dance performances, and a very special food demonstration. Our ceremonial tapping of the first cask will be performed by a local dignitary.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Foodbank of Southeast Virginia. Donations will be accepted on site as well for this cultural celebration.

$60.00 ticket gains you admission to the festival and a glass collectible liter stein with beer pours from every brewery attending!

**ORDER BEFORE 8/12 AND WE WILL PERSONALIZE YOUR STEIN**

$45.00 ticket gains you admission to the festival and a plastic tasting mug with beer pours from every brewery attending!

$25.00 gains you admission to the festival and access to our craft soda offerings! (10 & over)

