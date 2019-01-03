Oh, Shenandoah: Landscapes of Diversity

Washington D.C. artist Andrei Kushnir has recorded the history of the Shenandoah Valley through a series of paintings that capture the extraordinary beauty and vitality of the region, qualities that enticed pioneers to settle there and inspired artists to try to capture its vistas. The buildings and patterns of land distribution that are the substance of Kushnir's paintings provide tangible evidence of the Valley’s settlement and diversity, from communities and historic sites to farmlands and waterways. 52 of Kushnir's 263 painted landscapes of the Valley will be featured in this exhibition, with the entire body of his Valley landscapes pictured and described in the exhibition's companion catalog available for sale in our museum shop.