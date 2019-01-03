Washington D.C. artist Andrei Kushnir has recorded the history of the Shenandoah Valley through a series of paintings that capture the extraordinary beauty and vitality of the region, qualities that enticed pioneers to settle there and inspired artists to try to capture its vistas. The buildings and patterns of land distribution that are the substance of Kushnir's paintings provide tangible evidence of the Valley’s settlement and diversity, from communities and historic sites to farmlands and waterways. 52 of Kushnir's 263 painted landscapes of the Valley will be featured in this exhibition, with the entire body of his Valley landscapes pictured and described in the exhibition's companion catalog available for sale in our museum shop.
Oh, Shenandoah: Landscapes of Diversity
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, This & That
Jan 10, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more