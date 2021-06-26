Oh! Market International Food Festival

Oh! Market is celebrating its diverse community and foods by hosting an international food festival on Sat., June 26 and Sun., June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its store at 7412 Stream Walk Lane. The festival will feature a variety of free food tastings from various vendors, a live Mariachi band and free raffle entries. Food tastings will represent cuisine from Korea, China, Japan, Caribbean, Vietnam, Central America, Mexico, India and more. Admission is free. For information about Oh! Market, go to https://ohfoodus.com or call 571-292-2918.

“Now more than ever, it’s important we celebrate our rich diversity––everyday Oh! Market brings together people of many different cultures and palates, and our food festival showcases the delicious cuisine that comes from our international community,” said Jacob Cho, vice president of Oh! Market International Food of Manassas, Va.