The Offsite Gallery is pleased to present the Norfolk Art Educators Exhibition. The exhibition promotes the work of teaching artists employed by Norfolk Public Schools. Artwork from K-12 teachers across the district using various media will be on display. Please join us to support the complex relationship between art making and education.

Free & open to the public. On view through August 10, 2018. Gallery hrs: 8:30am-5:30pm, M-Sat. Sundays see security.

norfolkarts.net