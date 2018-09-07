"Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond presents an exhibition of work by New York City-based artist Elissa Levy, titled "Of secrecy, the violet." The show opens on September 7 at 6 p.m. in VisArts' True F. Luck Gallery, and it showcases Levy's experimentation with a variety of materials and techniques that blur mediums and genres. The artist will present prints, collages and sculpture using materials ranging from fabric and leather to aluminum.

This solo exhibition, guest-curated by Lauren Ross, marks the culmination of Levy's time as a Quirk+VisArts Artist-In-Residence. New work is being made by the artist in collaboration with Richmond teaching artists and fabricators, including local laser engraving shop, Big Secret.