"Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition

to Google Calendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond presents an exhibition of work by New York City-based artist Elissa Levy, titled "Of secrecy, the violet." The show opens on September 7 at 6 p.m. in VisArts' True F. Luck Gallery, and it showcases Levy's experimentation with a variety of materials and techniques that blur mediums and genres. The artist will present prints, collages and sculpture using materials ranging from fabric and leather to aluminum.

This solo exhibition, guest-curated by Lauren Ross, marks the culmination of Levy's time as a Quirk+VisArts Artist-In-Residence. New work is being made by the artist in collaboration with Richmond teaching artists and fabricators, including local laser engraving shop, Big Secret.

Info
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
804-353-0094
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Of secrecy, the violet" Exhibition - 2018-09-07 00:00:00
Good Enough to Eat

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular