Spend a fun evening laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of–a-kind masterpiece painting. This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!
October Paint and Sip
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia 20132 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
Jul 14, 2018
Jul 14, 2018
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more