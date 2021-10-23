October - November Exhibits @ Art Works

See 5 new exhibits and 75 working artist studios. Visit us 11 -5pm Tuesdays – Sundays. Admission is free and open to the public. Exhibits by: Tim Harper, Lew Lott, Central VA Artist Association, and Tom Campbell.

In the main gallery, Frank Kreacic’s exhibit, Chromaludre continues. We are providing 3D glasses for Frank’s exhibit. You will need them to view this new medium. Unlike anything, anywhere the paintings expand and burgeon before your eyes. His inspiration is movie characters, action figures, even Star Wars. You will encounter Spider Pit, Dark Stairs, Dungeon Chamber and more. And there’s the All Media Show with a Dark Art theme, plus two solos shows by Natalie Gates and Libby Clark.

Chromaludre by Frank Kreacic

Frank Kreacic describes himself as a 21st century artist. He uses technology to combine a love for science and history with comic books and film. Frank is from California and now resides in North Carolina. You can see his work on a large scale in Durham—a triptych piece which is a tribute to the spirit and future of the city.

His exhibit at Art Works speaks to many generations who have spent time watching TV, going to the movies, reading comic books, and playing acting as superheroes. Use a pair of 3D glasses to view each painting and see what superhero, Star Wars action figure, or movie star pops out at you.

The exhibit is in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Recent Work by Natalie Colleen Gate

Natalie is a painter who loves buildings and architecture. She is particularly interested in the contrast between the constructed and natural worlds: how cities become landscape, and how manmade structures exist within nature. She works in oil.

This exhibit will be in exhibit in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Of the Earth by Libby Clark

As a child Libby carved and painted little squirrels and other creatures from acorns and pieces of scrap wood. At nine she got her first camera. This early connection to nature made her aware of the responsibility of preserving the environment. She has photographed nature and created digital combinations that speak to communing with nature. She senses the spirits she feels in every aspect of her surroundings and has gained renewed hope for the planet. She says, “The Earth has been here thousands of years before humans and appears self-healing. Whether we humans survive is now our responsibility, as a species.” This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery. ________________________________________

DARK ART - OCTOBER 2021 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme is “dark art”. After all it is Halloween, and a spooky exhibit seems fitting.

Call for entries is September 27, 2021 – October 13, 2021. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: