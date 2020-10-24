October - November Exhibits @ Art Works!

Breakthrough by Sara Henry is the featured exhibit in October. Sara is from Alaska, now lives in Arkansas and brings her three dimensional ceramic paintings to our city this fall. You will see ceramic paintings in the form of towers, walls, orbs, and tiles. Also exhibiting at Art Works are Richmond artists: Robert Pfeifer, Libby Clark and Robert Wynne.

Exhibits October 23– November 21, 2020

________________________________________

Breakthrough by Sara Henry

Sara Henry explains her work and process:

“Humans are complex, imaginative, and explorative beings. We are investigators, travelers, builders, and lovers. We create and destroy—build and tear down—come together and fall apart. We are thinkers and doers; determined to locate our exact physical and philosophical place within the universe. I am interested in the dichotomy between investigation and imagination, the physical world and the imaginary world, the effects of time, and how these concepts and places converge within the spectrum of visual art. I use experimental casting and burnout techniques to create three dimensional ceramic paintings in the forms of towers, walls, orbs, and tiles. Combustibles, ceramic materials, and clay are arranged inside plaster molds. The kiln firing process alters the materials, creating jagged void spaces, shimmering colors, and unique textures. These sculptures symbolize our evolution, our complexity, our history, and investigate our hidden emotions and thoughts within.” This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Journeys by Robert Pfeifer

Life is full of journeys that we take. Places known and places unknown. Robert Pfeifer often follows trails in forests and long country roads sometimes not knowing where they lead to, just for the beauty of the experience. In this exhibit, Robert captures these trails in different seasons and weather conditions and different times of day and night.

Robert says, “They all lead somewhere but, the point is the beauty of the journey. Something we tend to take for granted. Safe travels.” The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________

In 2020 My Fantasies Meet Reality by Libby Clark

As a child, with a vivid imagination, Libby would gather her smallest toys and arrange scenes representing stories in her mind. Very often these vignettes were in the woods around her home, as she loved the outdoors. Then as a sculpture major in college, many of her sculptures illustrated similar ideas or political events of the time.

This exhibit is a collection of ideas, inspired by reality and fantasy. Some of the objects are inherited or from her childhood. Some are gifts from friends and family. All are arranged and photographed and/or manipulated digitally by Libby. Libby Clark is a professional photographer. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

Robert Wynne Recent Works

Robert Wynne is a painter. Often his work is inspired by his travels, visits to museums and galleries where he is inspired by famous artists. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.