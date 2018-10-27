October-November Exhibits @ Art Works

See 6 new exhibits, and tour 75 artist studios. The exhibits continue through November 17, 2018. Admission is free and open to the public.

Exhibits include:

________________________________________

Trumperie and the Immigrant by Asyia Al-Sharabi

From Yemen, Asiya Al-Sharabi brings a unique perspective to the current political climate between the U.S. and the Middle East. Inspired by Frida Kahlo and other pioneer women artists, she champions justice as well as aesthetic beauty in her artwork.

On Trumperie: Although its unknown when Yemenis ﬁrst arrived, its believed that Yemenis were immigrating to the U.S after 1869. Some Yemenis gained U.S citizenship by ﬁghting in World War I and World War II. Al-Sharabi creates a self-portrait documenting her immigration to the US through art. Al-Sharabi says, “During the 2016 election campaign, I knew that we would be directly affected by president Trump targeting our basic rights, humanity, history, and the future of our children. When your voice is unheard, and all doors are closed, then and only then art prevails."

On The Immigrant: As a Yemeni photographer, Al-Sharabi found it extremely challenging to photograph Yemeni women, as cultural taboos could result in severe punishment to a woman for sharing her image and identity publicly. Using herself as the subject for this series, Al-Sharabi wore the clothes that once belonged to her mother and grandmother that she brought with her when she ﬂed the war in Yemen. This exhibit is in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Aria by Glenda Creamer

Glenda Creamer has a BFA in Painting and Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University, was awarded a professional fellowship from the Virginia Museum of Fine Art. She has exhibited at 1708 East Main Gallery, VMFA, The Anderson Gallery, Richmond Public Library, group shows with the Women’s Caucus for Art, and more recently at Art Works. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Discovering Virginia through the Lens of Angela Martin

Angela Martin is a native Richmond. She has a BFA in Interior Design from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her photography is inspired by Ansel Adams. In her travels she spends much time studying the subject before capturing the image. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Abstract Fun by Ralf Schulze

Ralf's new works are bold, colorful and intriguing! He has a BFA in drawing and painting and has been making art for 30+ years. He creates fun visual compositions where the viewer gets lost in what they think they see, versus what the artist thinks he created (for them to see), and what is on the canvas or paper. It's all in fun. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Relinquish by Justin Sellers

In a decaying society, art, if it is truthful, must also reflect decay. And unless it wants to break faith with its social function, art must show the world as changeable and help to change it. Relinquish embarks on an artistic journey of combining the most beautiful artform the human body in our lost and forgotten world.

The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

OCTOBER 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror will be Megan Mattox. Call for Entries is on October 19th and 20th, 2018 at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm