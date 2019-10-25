October Fourth Friday at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Come enjoy one of our favorite monthly events, Fourth Fridays! We always have great wine specials, delicious food to enjoy, as well as live musical entertainment from Mark Cullinane during our extended hours! Open until 9:00 PM.

