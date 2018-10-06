An Occasion for the Arts featuring Ken Conger!

On Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7, 2018, from 10am to 5pm, Ken Conger will be selling and signing copies of his book Wildlife's Greatest Connection: A Mother and Her Young at Booth #56 at "An Occasion for the Arts." The event will be held in Colonial Williamsburg's Merchant's Square -- the address is 134 North Henry Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185.

Award-winning wildlife photographer Ken Conger has visited dozens of national parks and wildlife refuges, documenting the candid behaviors of wildlife in their natural habitats. This collection showcases the special bond that develops between a mother and her young, in a wide variety of species from almost every continent.