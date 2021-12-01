O.B. Hardison Poetry Series: Victoria Chang Workshop

Come to this workshop with a big imagination, an open mind, a laptop and/or a notebook, and be prepared to have fun as we experiment in new ways. This will be a generative writing workshop where we will read poems together and then write poems together. We will go from one set of poems and writing exercises to the next with some time at the end to share what we’ve written.

The cost for the workshop is $75, with a discount for Folger Poetry subscribers. Spaces are available for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) participants and for those who would be aided by a sliding scale. Please contact Teri Cross Davis at tcdavis@folger.edu.