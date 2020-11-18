O.B. Hardison Poetry Series Stephanie Burt & Taylor Johnson

Virtual Event , Virginia

Stephanie Burt is a poet, literary critic, and professor with eight published books, including two critical books on poetry and three poetry collections. Her essay collection, Close Calls with Nonsense, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She is a 2016 Guggenheim Fellowship recipient, and her most recent poetry collection is Advice from the Lights: Poems published by Graywolf. In 2017, Taylor Johnson received the Larry Neal Writers' Award from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities. Their first book, Inheritance, will be published November 2020 by Alice James Books

. TICKETS: $15 (suggested price) to $5 (minimum price)

Virtual Event , Virginia
