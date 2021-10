In collaboration with the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the O.B. Hardision Poetry series will create a poetic mixtape in response to the exhibition It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope, and Empowerment. A panel of poets will explore through their own poetry the words of empowerment embedded in the historic musical legacy of such artists as Public Enemy, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown.

$5-$30