O.B. Hardison Poetry Series: LeAnne Howe & Tacey M. Atsitty

to

Virtual , Virginia

Inspired by When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through, an Anthology of Native Nations Poetry. This landmark anthology celebrates the Indigenous peoples of North America, the first poets of this country, whose literary traditions stretch back centuries. One of the contributors, Tacey M. Atsitty and one of the editors, LeAnne Howe, will read from their own poetry and highlight the writings of other emerging Indigenous poets. This reading will be followed by a moderated conversation where audience members can also ask their own questions.

$5-$30

Virtual , Virginia
202-544-7077
to
