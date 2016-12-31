NYE Vaudeville

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

In collaboration with Tasty Monster Productions, veteran producers with DC, NYC and Edinburgh fringe experience, the Workhouse will present a Modern Vaudeville New Year’s Eve Celebration! Ring out 2016 with an all-inclusive ticket that features music, dancing, an assortment of specialty desserts, craft beer, wine and soft drinks. Featured with our selection of sweet treats is a custom hand-made crepes station featuring both savory and sweet options. All food, beverage (and fun) are included with your admission ticket!

Entertainment for the evening includes our take on a Modern Vaudeville! Nationally-known touring sideshow and vaudeville artist Mab just Mab will emcee a variety show line-up of performers including sideshow acts, sublime burlesque, sword dancers, comedy and music in a 75 minute program. Featured in the talent line-up will be Al-Anaq and Isabelle Epoque. Following the performance, our DJ takes the stage with music for dancing up until our midnight champagne toast.

