NYE Vaudeville

In collaboration with Tasty Monster Productions, veteran producers with DC, NYC and Edinburgh fringe experience, the Workhouse will present a Modern Vaudeville New Year’s Eve Celebration! Ring out 2016 with an all-inclusive ticket that features music, dancing, an assortment of specialty desserts, craft beer, wine and soft drinks. Featured with our selection of sweet treats is a custom hand-made crepes station featuring both savory and sweet options. All food, beverage (and fun) are included with your admission ticket!
Entertainment for the evening includes our take on a Modern Vaudeville! Nationally-known touring sideshow and vaudeville artist Mab just Mab will emcee a variety show line-up of performers including sideshow acts, sublime burlesque, sword dancers, comedy and music in a 75 minute program. Featured in the talent line-up will be Al-Anaq and Isabelle Epoque. Following the performance, our DJ takes the stage with music for dancing up until our midnight champagne toast.
Info
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079 View Map
