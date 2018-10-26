NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory

Sarah Slipper, artistic director

Dedicated to the creation and performance of innovative contemporary dance works from established and emerging dance-makers, NW Dance Project brings a program that will feature a selection of company repertoire, including "Le Fil Rouge" and Sarah Slipper’s "Woolf Papers," a provocative and deeply moving reinvention of Virginia Woolf’s classic novel "Mrs. Dalloway." Founded in 2004 by acclaimed dancer, mentor, and choreographer Sarah Slipper in Portland, the company has fostered the creation and Portland premiere of over 190 original contemporary dance works to date. Dance International Magazine noted that NW Dance Project has become “a laboratory, factory, and repository for risk-taking new works from the next generation of choreographers from Europe and North America.”