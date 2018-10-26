NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory

to Google Calendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Sarah Slipper, artistic director

Dedicated to the creation and performance of innovative contemporary dance works from established and emerging dance-makers, NW Dance Project brings a program that will feature a selection of company repertoire, including "Le Fil Rouge" and Sarah Slipper’s "Woolf Papers," a provocative and deeply moving reinvention of Virginia Woolf’s classic novel "Mrs. Dalloway." Founded in 2004 by acclaimed dancer, mentor, and choreographer Sarah Slipper in Portland, the company has fostered the creation and Portland premiere of over 190 original contemporary dance works to date. Dance International Magazine noted that NW Dance Project has become “a laboratory, factory, and repository for risk-taking new works from the next generation of choreographers from Europe and North America.”

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - NW Dance Project: "Woolf Papers" and other repertory - 2018-10-26 19:30:00
Shake It Up Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular