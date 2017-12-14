As the holiday season approaches, so does the rich pageantry of Manassas Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker! Anchored by the dancers of MBT, Northern Virginia’s largest professional ballet company, the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince comes alive with the help of an ensemble cast and the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. Known for its exquisite costumes, choreography and scenery, MBT’s production of The Nutcracker has become Northern Virginia’s go-to family holiday tradition – and this year there are twelve performances to choose from!

DEC 14, 2017, 7:30 pm

DEC 15, 2017, 7:30 pm

DEC 16, 2017, 3:00 and 7:30 pm

DEC 17, 2017, 3:00 and 7:30 pm

DEC 19, 2017, 7:30 pm

DEC 20, 2017, 7:30 pm

DEC 21, 2017, 7:30 pm

DEC 22, 2017, 3:00 and 7:30 pm

DEC 23, 2017, 3:00 pm

$75, 55, 55, 45, 25