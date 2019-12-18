The Nutcracker

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Virginia 20110

As the holiday season approaches, so does the rich pageantry of Manassas Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker!

Anchored by the dancers of MBT, Northern Virginia’s largest professional ballet company, the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince comes alive with the help of an ensemble cast and the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. Known for its exquisite costumes, choreography and scenery, MBT’s production of The Nutcracker has become Northern Virginia’s go-to family holiday tradition.

There are eight performances to choose from at the beautiful and accessible Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Dec. 18-20, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21-22, 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m.

MBT offers discounts for: Active and Retired Military; employees of PWC, City of Manassas, Federal government and major Corporate Sponsors; Scouts and groups of 10+. Please contact MBT at 703-257-1811 or at info@manassasballet.org for more information.

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Virginia 20110
