Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond

to Google Calendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond

Daily, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 27, 2017 – April 15, 2018

There are approximately 100,000 Latinos in the Richmond metropolitan area who represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. As Latinos immigrate to Richmond, they establish permanent ties to their new home and begin to transform its culture. Through interviews, objects and images, this exhibition documents the region’s diverse Latino experience.

Info

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

804-649-0711

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - 2017-07-27 10:00:00

Full Throttle Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular