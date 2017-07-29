Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond - Free Family Day

Join us in celebrating Richmond’s Latino community with our new exhibition, “Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond”. We will be hosting a FREE family day celebration on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy live music, dance performances, food by Happy Empanada, kids crafts, Salsa lessons and more!

Come by Clay Street for Bio Ritmo, CLAVES UNIDOS, Salsa4Life.Com, Latin Ballet of Virginia, the Sacred Heart Center Dancers, DJ Beleza, Studio Two Three and a meet and greet with Richmond Kickers and Flying Squirrels Baseball!

Free shuttle service will be provided at Broad Rock Branch Library at 10:30 a.m., and dropping off passengers at the Valentine every 30 minutes. The last shuttle will leave the Valentine at 4:30 p.m.