Nuala Galbari Book Signing

William and Mary Bookstore 345 Duke of Gloucester Street, Virginia 23185

Join Nuala Galbari, author of “The Woods of Wicomico,” for a book signing! Nuala will be at William and Mary’s Barnes and Noble on 11/19 from 2pm to 6pm. “The Woods of Wicomico” is an imaginative, richly illustrated story which invites us all to discover, enjoy, and preserve the natural world around us.

William and Mary Bookstore 345 Duke of Gloucester Street, Virginia 23185
