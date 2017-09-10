NSLM's 7th Annual Polo Classic

You will not want to miss the National Sporting Library & Museum's 7th Annual Polo Classic benefit on Sunday, September 10! This classy and memorable event has got it all...world-class polo play, exquisite dining and libations, and plenty of festivities. The Polo Classic will be held on the Sheila C. Johnson polo field amidst the beautiful open space at Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia. Notable polo players promise to deliver exciting competition. Tickets are now available! Visit our website www.nationalsporting.org for ticket prices or for more information, call 540-687-6542 ext. 26