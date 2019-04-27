NSLMology Family Day

Join the National Sporting Library & Museum for NSLMology: The Science of Sporting Art Family Day! Explore NSLM’s STEAM-based exhibition with hands-on activities and take aways for families and children.

10am-5pm: Museum Open with Free Admission

11am-1pm: Hands-on Activities and Kid-Friendly Snacks in the Library’s Founders’ Room

1pm: Gallery Talk about the exhibition with Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator

No admission fee. RSVP to Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator at APaquette@NationalSporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x25