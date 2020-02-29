NPR's From The Top

Attend a live recording of this popular NPR radio show, featuring the acclaimed piano duo Anderson and Roe as guest hosts. From the Top celebrates the stories, talents, and character of America’s best pre-collegiate classically-trained musicians. It began as an experiment in 2000 and quickly grew to become the most popular weekly one-hour classical music program on public radio. It delights both seasoned classical listeners and new classical music fans alike. With a mission to empower young musicians and inspire music lovers, From the Top showcases the extraordinary gifts and stories of the young musicians. Guest hosts Greg Anderson (a From the Top alum himself) and Elizabeth Joy Roe will emcee the program and perform alongside the young artists. Following the performances, the featured young artists discuss balancing their musical passions and dedication to their craft around school, hobbies and full family schedules. From the Top records before live audiences across the country, and broadcasts presentations are recorded before a live audience and broadcast on more than 220 stations nationwide to an audience of more than half a million listeners. Locally, it airs Sundays on WETA 90.9 FM at 6 p.m. Don’t miss the unique opportunity to witness this delightful musical experience live.