Norfolk Public Library presents our first annual NPL Author Fair, taking place at Slover Library. Come meet your local authors, writers, and poets of various genres and subjects. Buy a book, get a book signed, join in for a panel or workshop, listen to a reading or catch a demonstration!

Visit our website for a schedule of panels and workshops, as well as a list of our participating authors: http://bit.ly/NPLAuthorFair

Once at the Fair, enter to win books from your local authors!