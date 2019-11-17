Now Upon A Time Listening Party

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Once upon a time, princesses were fickle and flighty. Those days are over. Join us at the VMFA atrium from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the launch of Now Upon A Time, a new storytelling podcast that reimagines classic tales with modern, empowering messages. Kids and parents will hear live music, participate in hands-on activities and listen to the stories of two smart, brave and bold princesses (who don't need rescuing). We might also have a little special magic up our sleeves to share as well! This event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the podcast at nowuponatime.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
8045645475
