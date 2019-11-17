Once upon a time, princesses were fickle and flighty. Those days are over. Join us at the VMFA atrium from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the launch of Now Upon A Time, a new storytelling podcast that reimagines classic tales with modern, empowering messages. Kids and parents will hear live music, participate in hands-on activities and listen to the stories of two smart, brave and bold princesses (who don't need rescuing). We might also have a little special magic up our sleeves to share as well! This event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the podcast at nowuponatime.org.
Now Upon A Time Listening Party
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
