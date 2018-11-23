November Paint and Sip

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of–a-kind masterpiece painting. This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process! This Event will also feature grab bags and giveaways plus a chance to win a free private party for up to 10 people! (Some Conditions May Apply)