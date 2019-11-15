Join Crossroads Art Center for our November Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Enjoy food, music, magic, live artist demos and more!

Nonprofit Sponsor: Poe Museum https://www.poemuseum.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

"In Spite of Ourselves" Diane Clement and Danny Trent

An exhibition showcasing new abstraction paintings from Diane Clement and Danny Trent.

MRAA Annual Competition Show

The best work of the artists qualified to exhibit with Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association will be on display during their Annual Competition Show.

Metropolitan Richmond Artists Associations is a professional artist’s Association. Educational meetings are held at Crossroads Art Center on the second Saturday of the month, September through May. Visit metrorichmondart.com for more information.

“Superlative” Adele Castillo Student Show

Beginner and experienced artists who study acrylic painting with Adele Castillo show off their latest creations exploring technique, color and personal style.

November Juried All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium. Call for Entries takes place on November 5th-9th, 2019 Tuesday-Friday from 10:00am-5:30pm and Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm.

Juror: Ashley Hawkins, Executive Director, Studio Two Three

Featured Artist: Jackie Lewke, “The Glass Shanty”

Come enjoy the stained-glass creations of Jackie Lewke. Her distinct style combines elements of earth to blend with glass to create visual stories.

“Of Mystery and Imagination” A Juried Exhibition Celebrating the Influence of Poe

Crossroads Art Center in partnership with The Poe Museum presents “Of Mystery and Imagination: A Juried Exhibition celebrating the influence of Edgar Allen Poe.” Call for Entries takes place November 5th-8th, 2019 (Tuesday-Friday) 10:00am-5:30pm.