November First Friday Art Samplers

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s First Friday Art Samplers make a great date night, family outing or evening out with friends. Register in-person at VisArts beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 3. The first round of classes begins at 6 p.m. and the second begins at 7:30 p.m. Samplers cost between $5 and $20, depending on materials. Several kid-friendly samplers are always available; check visarts.org for a list of upcoming samplers.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
