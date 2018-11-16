November-December 2018 Exhibits

Join Crossroads Art Center for our November-December exhibits. Come explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Free and open to the public.

Featured Exhibitions:

The Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association Exhibition

Adele Castillo and Student Show, “Variations in Acrylic”

Abstract Polysemy: New Work by Danny Trent and Katherine Goldsby

“The Gift of Again” Wearable Art & Fashion Runway Show with Exhibition to Benefit UNOS

Exhibition Dates: November 16, 2018 – January 7, 2018.

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.