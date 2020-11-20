November 2020 Open House + Artists Reception

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Call (804) 278 – 8950.

Friday, November 20, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our November Gallery Reception on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. This event will include exhibitions of original artwork, art demonstrations, food, festive drinks, and more. Plus, Admission is always FREE!

We thank The Poe Museum for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://www.poemuseum.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting this Gallery Reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Jim Smither Title: Cityscapes

Jim Smither grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and began his painting career in 1993 after completing his studies at the University of Virginia School of Architecture. In addition to being an award-winning fine artist, Jim is a practicing landscape architect, urban planner, and urban designer. He teaches illustration and design at the Virginia Commonwealth University. His academic credentials include a master of urban design (University of Melbourne, Australia, 2005), a master of landscape architecture (University of Virginia, 1993) and a master of urban and regional planning (The George Washington University, 1991).

Jim’s academic training informed his painting by sharpening his focus for capturing the spatial and atmospheric qualities of landscapes and exploring the interplay of built and natural forms, including the earth, sky, water, vegetation, buildings, and public spaces. He has chosen the mediums of watercolor and water-based acrylic because of their ability to express the presence of light in places and represent times of day including night, twilight, and midday. People are often included in his work to give a sense of scale. He likes to work the full range of tonality, from light and medium transparent washes and glazes to rich colorful opaque dark colors. To create a sense of unity, he often paints with a limited color palette.

http://jimsmitherfineart.com/

Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association 2020 Annual Show

Founded in 1955, the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association (MRAA) is Richmond's oldest professional artist association. This exhibit, our 65th annual show, highlights the best work of our juried exhibiting membership, offering a broad array of media from painting to photography, mixed-media to mosaics, and more. Themes include social justice, climate change, personal narratives, and open spaces, in styles that span abstract expressionism to geometric rigor to fanciful color lyricism.

Adele's Student Show Title: Class Works

Description: Class Works is the annual exhibit of Adele Castillo and her students. Skype meetings and small in person classes allowed participants to continue to paint with instruction in spite of the many challenges of 2020. Acrylic paintings include a wide range of abstracts, landscapes and animals by beginner to professional artists.

November All-Media Show Juried by Francis Thompson

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium.

About the Juror: Frances Thompson

Francis Thompson is the Art Program Project Manager at JLL. Over the past decade, he has managed a team responsible for maintaining and expanding a contemporary corporate art collection installed within office buildings throughout North America. During the early part of his role with the collection, he led the curatorial development of its rotating exhibition program which has grown to between seventy and eighty shows a year. On display within the corporate offices, these exhibitions brought in artwork from non-profit art organizations, local museums, university art departments, and corporate employees.

Francis has worked as Assistant Gallery Director for the Ellipse Art Center in Arlington, VA, assistant coordinator for the Mountain Lake Workshops with director/producer Ray Kass, and as Gallery Coordinator for the Virginia Tech Armory Gallery. A native of Virginia, he holds a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art with a concentration in painting and drawing from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Exhibition Dates: Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 – Wed., Dec. 30, 2020

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mon.–Sat., 10am – 4pm. Sun., Noon – 4pm